1/
Dorthy Jean (Smith) Frogge
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorthy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorthy Jean (Smith) Frogge
November 20, 1932 - September 21, 2020
Garden City, Missouri - Dorothy Jean (Smith) Frogge, 87, passed away September 21, 2020. The family remembered Dorothy at a private graveside service at Palestine Cemetery respecting her concern for the health and safety of extended family and friends. Dorothy was born November 20, 1932 in Kansas City, MO to Frank Charles and Mable Ruby (Jackson) Smith. After graduating from Ruskin High School in 1951, she began working in the banking industry. On June 7, 1953 she married her high school sweetheart, Walter Raymond (Ray) Frogge and became an Army wife during his time in the service in Virginia while also working outside the home. After serving in the Army, they returned to the Kansas City area where Dorothy worked as a bookkeeper for several companies throughout the years, retiring in 1999 from Anderson Survey Company. She also volunteered her time with the PTA, as a room mother, and scouting organizations to spend more time with her three children. She loved to spend time outside in the sun gardening, mowing, fishing, boating, and camping with her family. Her other hobbies included cheering for the Chiefs and Royals no matter whether they won or lost and following other sports of all kinds. Dorothy was a good friend to all and put the needs of others first. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Ray Frogge, her parents, and brothers Marion and James Smith. Dorothy leaves her 3 children, Danny Frogge, Raylene (Jef) Walker, Douglas (Lisa) Frogge; 4 grandchildren, Shayla Black, Logan Walker, Katie and Jillian Frogge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Cass Regional Medical Center Foundation Garden Fund in Harrisonville, MO. (Arrangements and online condolences: parklawnfunerals.com 816-523-1234).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with sweet Dorothy during her rehab stay. She was unbelievably warm and genuine; we all became very fond of her so fast! She was ALWAYS talking about her family and what a good time you always had. One of her granddaughters had made sweet little sayings, quotes, bible verses for each day and Dorothy always took the time to share those with me ❤ I’m praying for her sweet family, she loves you all so much! Seriously, every one of you is all she could talk about ❤ A very proud mommy and grandma. You guys hang in there.
Katie
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved