Dorthy Jean (Smith) Frogge
November 20, 1932 - September 21, 2020
Garden City, Missouri - Dorothy Jean (Smith) Frogge, 87, passed away September 21, 2020. The family remembered Dorothy at a private graveside service at Palestine Cemetery respecting her concern for the health and safety of extended family and friends. Dorothy was born November 20, 1932 in Kansas City, MO to Frank Charles and Mable Ruby (Jackson) Smith. After graduating from Ruskin High School in 1951, she began working in the banking industry. On June 7, 1953 she married her high school sweetheart, Walter Raymond (Ray) Frogge and became an Army wife during his time in the service in Virginia while also working outside the home. After serving in the Army, they returned to the Kansas City area where Dorothy worked as a bookkeeper for several companies throughout the years, retiring in 1999 from Anderson Survey Company. She also volunteered her time with the PTA, as a room mother, and scouting organizations to spend more time with her three children. She loved to spend time outside in the sun gardening, mowing, fishing, boating, and camping with her family. Her other hobbies included cheering for the Chiefs and Royals no matter whether they won or lost and following other sports of all kinds. Dorothy was a good friend to all and put the needs of others first. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Ray Frogge, her parents, and brothers Marion and James Smith. Dorothy leaves her 3 children, Danny Frogge, Raylene (Jef) Walker, Douglas (Lisa) Frogge; 4 grandchildren, Shayla Black, Logan Walker, Katie and Jillian Frogge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Cass Regional Medical Center Foundation Garden Fund in Harrisonville, MO. (Arrangements and online condolences: parklawnfunerals.com
