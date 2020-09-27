I had the pleasure of working with sweet Dorothy during her rehab stay. She was unbelievably warm and genuine; we all became very fond of her so fast! She was ALWAYS talking about her family and what a good time you always had. One of her granddaughters had made sweet little sayings, quotes, bible verses for each day and Dorothy always took the time to share those with me ❤ I’m praying for her sweet family, she loves you all so much! Seriously, every one of you is all she could talk about ❤ A very proud mommy and grandma. You guys hang in there.

Katie

Friend