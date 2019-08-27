|
Dorvon "Chuck"Lewer 1928-2019 Kansas City entrepreneur, Lewer family patriarch, and self-made man, Dorvon "Chuck" Lewer passed away by his wife's side at his home in Kansas City, Missouri on August 22, 2019 at the age of 92. All services at Christ the King Church, 8510 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO. The Wake will be held Thursday, August 29 from 5:30-7:30pm with the Rosary prayed at 5:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 9am, Friday, August 30th led by Fr. Lockwood. Memorial contributions may be given to the Vitae Foundation and Little Sisters of the Poor. Full obituary at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 27, 2019