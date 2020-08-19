Doug Himebaugh On the evening of Thursday, August 13th, Doug Himebaugh of Lenexa, KS passed away in peace at the age of 71. Doug was born to William and Wilma Himebaugh in Anamosa, Iowa and lived a life full of love and laughter. He served his country bravely in Vietnam as a radio operator in the US Army and had a variety of careers in finance while living in Des Moines, Iowa, Thousand Oaks, California, and Lenexa, Kansas. Doug had a passion for photography and creative writing and is survived by the love of his life and wife of 51 years, Peggy (Durr) Himebaugh, with whom he loved to travel. A private graveside ceremony will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, Kansas. Donations may be sent to the Kansas University Endowment Association Head and Neck Cancer Research Fund #39902. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Kansas Cancer Center - especially Dr. Prakash Neupane to whom Doug owed so much.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store