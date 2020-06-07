Douglas A. Hobbs Douglas A Hobbs, 67, of Kansas City, MO, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 3, 2020 after a short but valiant battle with cancer. Doug was at peace with his diagnosis due to his strong faith. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00p.m. Monday, June 8 at Longview Funeral Home and Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149. Memorial services will be at Abundant Life Church, 414 SW Persels, Lee's Summit, MO 64081 on Tuesday, June 9 at 10:00a.m. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery in Lee's Summit. Doug was born to Loren and Emma Hobbs on November 5, 1952. He grew up in Odessa, MO, where he met his first wife, Patti. Doug and Patti were married August 18, 1973 and moved to the Raytown area, where they were blessed with three children Kevin, Sara and Matthew. Doug remained happily married to Patti until her death in 2013. Doug began working at Frito-Lay in 1975 and worked there until his retirement in 2014. Doug met his second wife, Linda, through church, and they were married on September 24, 2016. Doug and Linda spent their retirement together traveling and spending time with family and grandchildren, which is what they enjoyed most. He was a deacon at Sterling Acres Baptist Church and wished to express his gratitude for the prayers from his church family and Christian friends. He was preceded in death by his father and first wife. He is survived by his wife Linda; children Kevin (Sarra) Hobbs, Sara (Josh) Harrell, Matthew (Dana) Hobbs; grandchildren Courtney, Addison & Mackenzie Hobbs, Austin and Ava Harrell, Trenton Hobbs; his mother Emma Hobbs; brother Mike (Jane) Hobbs. He was also blessed with a loving relationship with Linda's family: children Rob (Jessica), Jennifer (Chad); grandchildren Ryan, Seth & Ada Kingsbury, Caleb, Nate & Mary Nading. Memorial contributions may be made to Sterling Acres Baptist Church. The family would also like to extend sincere gratitude to the caregivers at Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care for the loving care they provided. Condolences may be left at www.longviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.