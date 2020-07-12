1/1
Douglas Arnold Parr
Douglas Arnold Parr Douglas Arnold Parr, 78, passed away July 8, 2020, surrounded by his family in Overland Park, Kansas. Doug was born March 19, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to John and Flora (Stembridge) Parr. He attended Blue Springs High School and continued his education at the University of Missouri, graduating in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. The Douglas A Parr Endowment for Undergraduate Studies will educate future students of Mizzou for years to come. He spent the entirety of his career in the dairy business, influenced by his upbringing on the family farm. Doug was known for his marketing prowess and business acumen that resulted in years of success, ultimately rising to the rank of Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Dean Foods. Doug was a staunch supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs and collegiate sport teams at the University of Missouri (Go Tigers!). He also enjoyed golf and fishing. He is survived by four children Kristin Duethorn, Leslie Parr, Steve Parr, and Jeff Parr; four grandchildren Colin Duethorn, Kyle Duethorn, Hannah Borges, and Luke Borges; brother John Parr; sister Judy Eldridge. He was preceded in death by his two brothers Jerry Parr and Harry Parr. Visitation with the family will be held 9:30 AM on Monday, July 13 at McGilley Memorial Services on State Line Road, followed by a service with limited capacity at 10:30 AM. Burial will take place at Blue Springs Cemetery later that day. In lieu of flowers, Doug's wishes are that contributions be made to his endowment at Mizzou at www.giving.missouri.edu/parr. He is already missed.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
