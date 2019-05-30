|
Douglas Keith Beardmore Douglas Keith Beardmore, 61, of Independence, MO, passed away Sunday, May 26th, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO 64050. Doug was born to Keith and Jeri Beardmore (Drey) on July 10, 1957 in Chillicothe, MO. He worked for 34 years at Independence Power and Light Company, retiring in 2015 as a shift supervisor. He was loving and caring and a child at heart, who enjoyed teasing and joking with people. Doug is survived by his daughter, Desiree Beardmore; daughter, Kaitlin; sister, Charmaine (Ed) Merrifield; and many, many friends. Doug is preceded in death by both parents and stepmother, Mildred Jean Beardmore (Moore). Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 30, 2019