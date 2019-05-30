Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Beardmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Beardmore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Douglas Beardmore Obituary
Douglas Keith Beardmore Douglas Keith Beardmore, 61, of Independence, MO, passed away Sunday, May 26th, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO 64050. Doug was born to Keith and Jeri Beardmore (Drey) on July 10, 1957 in Chillicothe, MO. He worked for 34 years at Independence Power and Light Company, retiring in 2015 as a shift supervisor. He was loving and caring and a child at heart, who enjoyed teasing and joking with people. Doug is survived by his daughter, Desiree Beardmore; daughter, Kaitlin; sister, Charmaine (Ed) Merrifield; and many, many friends. Doug is preceded in death by both parents and stepmother, Mildred Jean Beardmore (Moore). Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now