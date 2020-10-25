Douglas Blew

April 2, 1951 - October 21, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Douglas Eugene Blew, of Kansas City, MO, went to be with the Lord on October 21, 2020. He was born the son of David and Helen Blew. Doug was an avid sports fan and had a deep love for the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. Doug was also a competitive bowler. He is survived by his daughter Michelle (Jon) Whitehead; his stepson Jeff (Melanie) Taylor; grandchildren Bradyn, Brenna, Dylan; a sister Kay Ramsey; beloved nieces and nephews. At this time, the family has decided to hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.





