Douglas Dale Stottlemire Douglas Dale Stottlemire, 55, Died on April 20, 2019. Preceded by his Mother, Sandra Reynolds. Doug is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Stottlemire, his father, Homer (Butch) Stottlemire, his two brothers Jeff Frye and Robert Frye and their families. He loved motorcycles, race cars, and the royals. He was a huge chief's fan and loved watching every chief's game he could. He was hoping to live to see the day when the chiefs would win another super bowl. He is loved and will be missed. Funeral will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019; Visitation starts at 5:00p.m. Services will begin at 6:00p.m. located at Kansas City Funeral Directors, 4880 Shawnee Dr Kansas City, KS 66106. Funeral Home: 913-262-6310.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 25, 2019