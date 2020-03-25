|
Doug L. Neu Douglas Lee Neu, 57 of Basehor, KS passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, MO. Born Mar 21, 1962 in Lawrence, KS to his proud parents, Wes & Gloria Neu; both preceding him in death. Also preceding him in death were his half-sister Arlene Bliss years before his birth, and his beloved brother Duane Neu. Doug enjoyed playing football during his high school years for the Basehor Bobcats graduating in 1980. Doug went on to play football at Butler Community College in El Dorado, KS, finishing his education and earning an Associate's Degree at Kansas City KS Community College. Doug remained an avid sports fan his entire life especially of K-State Wildcats and he loved the Royals and Chiefs. Doug's first job was working for his father and with his brothers at Neu Plumbing & Heating, the family business and eventually inheriting the business changing the name to Heartland Plumbing & Heating. Doug was active and supportive of the Basehor Historical Society. Doug was a devout Christian, and active in his congregation at Hope Lutheran Church in Shawnee Mission, KS. One of his favorite hobby's was raising and racing greyhounds for 20+ years. He later converted dog pins into and an Elk habitat naming it Stranger Creek Elk Ranch. Doug loved to travel with family and friends on vacations which he did often. Doug is survived by three brothers: Greg and wife Joyce Neu of El Dorado Springs, MO, Kelly Neu of Randle, WA, Rick and wife Vicki Neu of Kingwood, TX, 2 nieces and their families, 2 nephews and their families as well as many cousins. Doug's remains will be interned at Glenwood Cemetery near Bonner Springs, KS. We will be announcing a "Celebration of Life" at a later date when we all can gather together again.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 25, 2020