Douglas L. "Doug" Peters
November 3, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Douglas L. "Doug" Peters, 64, of Independence, MO, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at North Care Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO. Doug was born on January 31, 1956 in Leavenworth, KS to Leonard Woodson and Darlene Lucille (Williams) Peters. He graduated from Lansing High School in Lansing, KS in 1974, before attending the University of Kansas. Doug was a member of the Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, and married Sharla Williams on February 14, 1982 at the Christian Church in Camden Point, MO. He was larger than life, always smiling and laughing. He was an avid fan of the Chiefs and Mizzou, and an even bigger fan of all things Disney. He enjoyed travelling the world, including going on Disney cruises. He also liked tinkering with antiques, and loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents. Doug is survived by his wife; son Bryan (Ashton) Peters of Lee's Summit, MO; siblings Lenny Peters, Bret Peters, and Darcie (Jim) Adams, all of Lansing, KS; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation by invitation only on Friday, November 6, 2020. All are welcome at an open air funeral at Camden Point Cemetery in Camden Point, MO on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1 pm. Masks will be required at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the Truman Medical Center Charitable Foundation for the Oncology & Hematology Department or the Gary Pinkel GP M.A.D.E. Foundation. Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral Home—Platte City, MO—Ph. 816.858.2129. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net