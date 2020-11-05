1/1
Douglas L. "Doug" Peters
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas L. "Doug" Peters
November 3, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Douglas L. "Doug" Peters, 64, of Independence, MO, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at North Care Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO. Doug was born on January 31, 1956 in Leavenworth, KS to Leonard Woodson and Darlene Lucille (Williams) Peters. He graduated from Lansing High School in Lansing, KS in 1974, before attending the University of Kansas. Doug was a member of the Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, and married Sharla Williams on February 14, 1982 at the Christian Church in Camden Point, MO. He was larger than life, always smiling and laughing. He was an avid fan of the Chiefs and Mizzou, and an even bigger fan of all things Disney. He enjoyed travelling the world, including going on Disney cruises. He also liked tinkering with antiques, and loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents. Doug is survived by his wife; son Bryan (Ashton) Peters of Lee's Summit, MO; siblings Lenny Peters, Bret Peters, and Darcie (Jim) Adams, all of Lansing, KS; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation by invitation only on Friday, November 6, 2020. All are welcome at an open air funeral at Camden Point Cemetery in Camden Point, MO on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1 pm. Masks will be required at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the Truman Medical Center Charitable Foundation for the Oncology & Hematology Department or the Gary Pinkel GP M.A.D.E. Foundation. Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral Home—Platte City, MO—Ph. 816.858.2129. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral
01:00 PM
Camden Point Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rollins Funeral Home - Platte City
1106 E. Branch St.
Platte City, MO 64079
816-858-2129
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved