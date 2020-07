Douglas Louis Raphael Douglas Louis Raphael, 81, KCMO, passed July 20, 2020. Visit: 4:00 to 7:00, Mon, Aug 3, 2020, Lawrence A. Jones & Sons, 1800 E. Linwood BLVD. Private Services and Burial. Arr: Lawrence A. Jones & Sons



