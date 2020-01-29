Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
Interment
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
Douglas M. Kohlbrecher Douglas M. Kohlbrecher, 44, of Gladstone, Missouri, was found January 23, 2020 in his home after passing away unexpectedly. Memorial Mass will be 12:00 Noon Wednesday, February 5th at Holy Family Catholic Church, with a following service at 2:30 PM at McGilley Antioch Chapel where visitation will begin at 1:30 PM. Interment to immediately follow the services at Resurrection Cemetery. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020
