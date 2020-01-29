|
|
Douglas M. Kohlbrecher Douglas M. Kohlbrecher, 44, of Gladstone, Missouri, was found January 23, 2020 in his home after passing away unexpectedly. Memorial Mass will be 12:00 Noon Wednesday, February 5th at Holy Family Catholic Church, with a following service at 2:30 PM at McGilley Antioch Chapel where visitation will begin at 1:30 PM. Interment to immediately follow the services at Resurrection Cemetery. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020