Douglas Michael Geck Douglas Michael Geck, 81, of Lenexa, KS, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in the presence of his wife of 60 years, MariAnne, and son Jay. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM, Monday, May 6, 2019, at Church of the Ascension, 9510 W. 127th St., Overland Park, KS. Visitation is at the church prior to mass from 9:00 to 10:00 with a reception after mass. Doug was born August 1, 1937, in Richardton, North Dakota and attended elementary and secondary schools in the area. After graduation from the University of North Dakota he began his career in the retail industry with J.C. Penney Co. as a management trainee in Bismarck, ND. Doug remained with J.C. Penney his entire career and moved up the ranks through assignments in Leavenworth, KS, Salt Lake City, UT, Wichita, KS, New York City headquarters, and finally to Overland Park, KS, where he served as district manager. Doug is survived by his wife, MariAnne, and his children Duane Michael (Theresa Deily) Geck of San Rafael, CA; Jay Douglas (Tanya Barnett) Geck of Olympia, WA; James Paul Geck of Olathe; Gary Wallace Geck of Takoma Park, MD; Paul Joseph (KennaKay Hyatt) Geck of Blue Lake, CA; and AnnMarie (Brian) Helmke of Boca Raton, FL. He was also blessed with seven grandchildren, Kevin Geck, Richard Geck, Michelle Geck, Sofia Geck, Helena Helmke, Jack Helmke, and Liam Helmke. He is also survived by his two sisters, Judy Olson of Sheridan, WY, and Audrey Hartsell of Crest Hill, IL, and five nephews and nieces. Doug was preceded in death by his parents Adolph and Helen Geck and brother Wallace Geck. Doug was a parishioner at Church of the Ascension, serving as an usher. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, and volunteered at the food pantry at Catholic Charities. He had served on the Board of Directors for the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, and on the Board of Directors for the United Way, and was a past member of the Jaycees. During retirement, Doug and MariAnne were fortunate to travel the country visiting their children and exploring the world. Doug's enjoyment of the blessings of life was shortened when he became stricken with cancer which he battled with the support of MariAnne and his family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: KCK Emergency Assistance Center, c/o Catholic Charities of NE Kansas City, 2220 Central Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102, or to Friends of Johnson County Developmental Supports, 10501 Lackman Road, Lenexa, KS 66219.



