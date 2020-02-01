|
Douglas Michael Geehan Douglas Michael Geehan, M.D., a devoted father and accomplished surgeon, enriched the lives of countless people with his wit, warmth, and humor. He has passed away at age 56. Doug studied at Dartmouth College and the UT Southwestern Medical Center, served as a surgeon at the Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, taught at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and served on the Board of Directors at Heartland Center. He will long be remembered for his spontaneity and his warm smile; for his dry humor and hilarious jokes; for his infectious enthusiasm for music, cooking, culture, and science fiction; and for his sense of adventure--but most of all, for the pride he took in his children. He inspired everyone he knew to try new things, to think deeply, and to love life. Doug's family invites you to join them in celebrating his life at Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church (7600 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64153) at 10:30 AM on Saturday February 8th, with a reception after the celebration. In lieu of sending flowers, Doug's family asks that you honor him with a donation to Heartland Presbyterian Center or to a .
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 1, 2020