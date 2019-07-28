|
Douglas Reed Putney Douglas Reed Putney, 62, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away at home due to a heart attack on July 20, 2019. Doug was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Tom and Alice Putney. He graduated from Shawnee Mission West HS in 1975. Doug was a self-employed electrician. However, Doug's real passion was music. He played keyboards for several local bands over the years. He composed music and was a semi-professional producer and recording engineer for local artists. He loved the Royals, Chiefs and Jayhawks. Doug had a huge heart. He selflessly provided care and companionship for the last 9 years of his mother's life which proved to be challenging at times. Doug was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his brother Terry (Mary), niece Ann and nephew Robbie. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends especially Tim, his roommate Scott, Clark, and lifelong professional colleague, Ron. Doug was cremated and his life will be celebrated in a private gathering of his friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 28, 2019