Douglas Wayne Raden Douglas Raden, 73, Shawnee passed peacefully to the Lord Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home. Doug was born in Allentown, PA on April 17, 1947 to Harry and Lelia Raden. He was raised in Detroit, Denver and Overland Park, KS and graduated from UMKC with a degree in Communication and Theater Arts. In 1972 Doug married his loving wife, Lorna, in Kansas City. Doug was very fortunate to be able to make a living in the motion picture industry that he truly loved. He started his own company that distributed motion theater equipment to theaters around the country and became known as one of the "experts" in the field. Doug was a man of many interest. He was a great guitar/banjo player, loved working on his land, listening to great music, watching old movies and shooting sporting clays. (His sporting clays team members will most miss his humor and ribbing.) As a passionate dog lover, he and Lorna have owned many great dogs. Doug was a person who would help anybody. If he thought someone needed assistance, he was one of the first to reach out. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lelia Raden. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lorna; brother Dave (Kim) Raden and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID restrictions, graveside services will be private in the Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribuitons may be made to the Great Plains SPCA Pet Adoption Center, 5424 Antioch Dr, Merriam, KS 66202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.