Dowell E. Holdgraf Dowell E. Holdgraf, 70, of Belleville, IL, died Thurs., Sept. 12, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice B. Holdgraf, Sr. and Jean, nee Dowell, Holdgraf; and a sister; Elizabeth Carol Holdgraf. Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth nee Martin, Holdgraf of Belleville, IL; daughter, Kinsey E. Holdgraf of Belleville, IL; brothers, Maurice B. (Leanna) Holdgraf, Jr. of Kansas City, MO and Michael R. (Mary K. ) Holdgraf of Fairway, KS. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center CB1204 7425 Forsyth Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63105 Visitation: Visitation from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Fri., Sept. 20, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Fri., Sept. 20, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Arthur Francis officiating. Private family interment.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019