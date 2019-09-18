Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dowell Holdgraf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dowell E. Holdgraf


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dowell E. Holdgraf Obituary
Dowell E. Holdgraf Dowell E. Holdgraf, 70, of Belleville, IL, died Thurs., Sept. 12, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice B. Holdgraf, Sr. and Jean, nee Dowell, Holdgraf; and a sister; Elizabeth Carol Holdgraf. Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth nee Martin, Holdgraf of Belleville, IL; daughter, Kinsey E. Holdgraf of Belleville, IL; brothers, Maurice B. (Leanna) Holdgraf, Jr. of Kansas City, MO and Michael R. (Mary K. ) Holdgraf of Fairway, KS. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center CB1204 7425 Forsyth Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63105 Visitation: Visitation from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Fri., Sept. 20, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Fri., Sept. 20, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Arthur Francis officiating. Private family interment.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dowell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurrus Funeral Home
Download Now