Doye Randal Ewert
1953 - 2020
Doye Randal Ewert Doye Randal Ewert, born on May 31, 1953, passed away on July 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Doye was a lifelong Mustang and Shelby owner/enthusiast. He was a national gold card judge for The Mustang Club of America and a member of The Mustang Club of Greater Kansas City. Doye dedicated many hours to the Wounded Warriors Family Support Foundation High Five Tour; the opportunity to drive the Wounded Warriors Family Support Shelby GT-350 in 2016 was a highlight of his recent years. He was a 28-year Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holder and was honored to support the team and community as a Kansas City Red Coater. He served as Assistant Scout Master for many years for Boy Scout Troop 692 in Blue Springs. He was a member of The Tribe of Mic-O-Say and The Order of the Arrow. He operated Royal Lanes in Belton, Missouri in the 1980's and was an accomplished bowler. He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur Warren Ewert and Dorothy Elaine (Curtright) Ewert. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Cynthia Ewert, daughter and son-in law Emily and Jared Simpson, son and daughter-in-law Paul and Jessica Ewert and four grandchildren Easton, Camden and Kinsley Simpson and Conner Ewert all whom he loved beyond measure. He also leaves behind 5 siblings Dale, Darrel, and Diana Ewert, Danette White and Denice Kudart. An open house will be held to celebrate Doye's life on July 25, 2020 from 10:00am -12:00 noon at Cornerstone Church 301 SE AA Highway, Blue Springs, Missouri 64014. The family encourages those attending wear Mustang, Chiefs or Boy Scout apparel to commemorate the memories and activities that he, his family and friends hold so dear. Doye designated the Wounded Warriors Family Support Foundation for memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Contributions can be made in his name at https://www.wwfs.org/donate/ or checks can be mailed to: Wounded Warriors Family Support, 11218 John Galt Boulevard, Suite 103, Omaha, NE 68137.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Cornerstone Church
