1/1
Doyle E. Dixon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doyle E. Dixon Doyle E. Dixon, 86, of Olathe, Kansas passed away on July 18, 2020 in his home after a serious illness. There will be a remembrance celebration at Aberdeen Village Presbyterian Manor at a later date due to COVID-19. Doyle is preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Cook. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Dixon, son, Mark Dixon, daughter-in-law, Sharyl Bresette, granddaughter, Jessica Cook, grandson, Kyler Dixon, and great-grandson, Jayden Walsh. Cremation will be through Neptune Society and Newcomer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Good Samaritan Fund at Aberdeen Village, 17500 W. 119th St. Olathe, KS 66061.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved