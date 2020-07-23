Doyle E. Dixon Doyle E. Dixon, 86, of Olathe, Kansas passed away on July 18, 2020 in his home after a serious illness. There will be a remembrance celebration at Aberdeen Village Presbyterian Manor at a later date due to COVID-19. Doyle is preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Cook. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Dixon, son, Mark Dixon, daughter-in-law, Sharyl Bresette, granddaughter, Jessica Cook, grandson, Kyler Dixon, and great-grandson, Jayden Walsh. Cremation will be through Neptune Society and Newcomer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Good Samaritan Fund at Aberdeen Village, 17500 W. 119th St. Olathe, KS 66061.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store