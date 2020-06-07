Duane Allen Kline Duane Allen Kline, age 74, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Research Medical Center-Kansas City from Leukemia complications with his wife and daughter at his side. He was born on February 27, 1946 in Marshall town, Iowa. He was the third of four children born to Franklin and Flossie Kline who predeceased him. Duane was a charter member of Ruskin Heights Baptist Church. Following his graduation from Ruskin High School in 1965, he joined the Air Force Reserves. He worked at Tru Value Distribution Center for 37 years where he held positions including buyer, data processing manager, and office manager. Duane enjoyed all things automotive and nature related. He loved the challenge of repairing and restoring cars, especially his favorite classic car the GTO. He had been involved in the Antique Automobile Club of America as well as the the civic organization, Raymore Jaycees. His love of fishing started in childhood and continued throughout his life. He enjoyed taking his granddaughters camping and fishing. Family and friends were the most important part of his life. He is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Genie Kline (Fields), daughter Kellie Temple (Brian), and his beloved granddaughters Elizabeth and Allysa Temple. Duane is also survived by his siblings Charlotte Chronister (Ed), Gary Kline (Carol), Pam Ditzer (Paul) as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Services will be conducted at Longview Funeral Home and Cemetery on Friday, June 5th. Visitation will be from 10-11 am with funeral services immediately following from 11-12. Burial will be onsite at the Longview Cemetery. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided for safety. Memorial donations can be made to the Missouri Department of Conservation at P.O. Box 180 Jefferson City, MO 65102-0180.