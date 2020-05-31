Duane Kelly Duane Kelly, 85, died May 22, 2020, with his wife and brother's family by his side. Duane was born on June 1, 1934 in Kansas City, MO the oldest son of Alberta and Bart Kelly. He is survived by his wife, Cosette of 55 years, brother, Jim (Dixie) Kelly, nephews, Jamie and Andy Kelly and Jamie Scott and niece, Adrienne Scott. Great nieces and nephews and great, great niece and nephew. His parents and brother, Clinton V. Kelly preceded him in death. He was a beloved and popular Science and Ecology teacher at Northeast High School from 1962-1993. He was elected to the KC Public School Board and served 3 terms. In lieu of flowers a gift in Duane's name to an ecological organization of your choice. Neptune Society Cremation.



