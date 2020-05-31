Duane Kelly
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane Kelly Duane Kelly, 85, died May 22, 2020, with his wife and brother's family by his side. Duane was born on June 1, 1934 in Kansas City, MO the oldest son of Alberta and Bart Kelly. He is survived by his wife, Cosette of 55 years, brother, Jim (Dixie) Kelly, nephews, Jamie and Andy Kelly and Jamie Scott and niece, Adrienne Scott. Great nieces and nephews and great, great niece and nephew. His parents and brother, Clinton V. Kelly preceded him in death. He was a beloved and popular Science and Ecology teacher at Northeast High School from 1962-1993. He was elected to the KC Public School Board and served 3 terms. In lieu of flowers a gift in Duane's name to an ecological organization of your choice. Neptune Society Cremation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Missouri
8438 Ward Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64114
8163612630
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
May 31, 2020
Cossette I am so sorry for your loss. My parents thought very highly of him and of course you.
Sending prayers your way.
Debbie Deister Devaul..
Debbie Deister Devaul
Friend
May 31, 2020
Mr kelly was a great teacher I had him and so did my uncle he was different kind of a teacher he always said if you dont know the answer dont leave it blank put donald duck ormickey mouse never leave it blank that stayed with me all my life he was a fun teacher RIP mr kelly will be missed love mary yearout
Mary Comstock
May 31, 2020
Jim and Dixie my deepest sympathy.
Mary Behm wilcox
Friend
May 30, 2020
Mr Kelly introduced me to an idea that has helped me more in life than anything else. I still hear his voice "Logic, Claud. Learn it. Live it."
Aryk Sandridge
May 30, 2020
He impacted my life with wisdom, and taught me to think deeper than just the surface, and to stand up for what is right. He was and always will be my favorite teacher.
Jessie Willey
Teacher
May 30, 2020
What a great and UNIQUE teacher he was back then. He had such spirit and was an amazing man. After 30 years, we still remember him. God rest his beloved soul!
Class of 84!
Frank Caloroso
May 30, 2020
My favorite teacher of all time❤rest easy Sir.
Maria Wiseman Class of 1986.
May 30, 2020
It was a pleasure to know Mr. Kelly and to attend two of his classes at Northeast High School in 1976 and 1977. One winter night, we climbed into his adorable Porsche 914 and went to the Plaza to take night-time pictures of the lights. We enjoyed conversations after class, and he always was thoughtful to interact with me about my Christian faith. God's peace to all of the family.
Del Cook
May 30, 2020
"Oh Captain, my Captian", you are sorely missed, by so many. Never once have I thought of The Grand Canyon, and my adventures there, without thinking of you, and Cosette on our 1973 trip. R.I.P.
Debi Giarraputo
May 30, 2020
I was not fortunate to have Mr. Kelly as a teacher at Northeast, but we all knew and loved him. He and Mrs. Kelly came to a picnic for alumni several years ago and everyone flicked to him. My condolences to his wife and family.
Sheila Blair Hedrick, Northeast class of 1976
Sheila Hedrick
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved