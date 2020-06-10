Duane "Dubug" Ralph Johnson Duane "Dubug" Ralph Johnson, 85, passed away at Merriam Gardens on June 3, 2020. He was born July 15, 1934 to Ralph and Madeline (VanCalbergh) Johnson in Duluth, MN. He was a gifted athlete, especially excelling in hockey at UMD and later, in softball. His excellence as a shortstop earned induction into the MN Hall of Fame. Other sports included touch football, curling, bocce ball, and in his senior years, golf. He moved to Overland Park in 1992 to assist his in-laws in their golden years. There, he could golf nearly year-round (weather permitting) instead of only between Memorial Day and Labor, as in Duluth. The best thing about his golf game was the three men in his foursome, whom he enjoyed immensely. A special thanks to Jim Currier, Dale Ganzman, and John Schleicher for their friendship and support. Duane was pre-deceased by his parents and an infant daughter, Beth Marie. He leaves his wife, Linda, two brothers, two sisters-in-law, three sons, two daughters, two grandsons, and two granddaughters, all of whom will miss him greatly. A celebration of life will take place in Duluth in early fall. If you wish, please consider donating to our favorite charity, Liz E.'s Pekingese Rescue and Sanctuary. The head of this organization works tirelessly to rescue homeless Pekes from all over the country, keeping those who are not adoptable for the rest of their lives, and rehabilitating the good candidates for adoption. Duane and Linda adopted over a dozen Pekingese during their 39-year marriage! The dogs were a huge source of joy and fulfillment, especially with Duane's family living out of state. Liz E.'s Pekingese Rescue and Sanctuary, P. O. Box 1248, Benton, AR 72018.



