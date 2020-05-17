Duane Vock Duane G. Vock, 92, Mission, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after a brief battle with COVID-19. A graveside service will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Duane was born on November 6, 1927, in Coleridge, Nebraska, to John and Anna (Frerichs) Vock. Duane attended Coleridge public school, worked on the family farm and worked various jobs. A high point for Duane was working on the South Dakota's Gavins Point Dam with Tom Brokaw's dad. He was a proud Army veteran who served during WWII from 1946-47. He met his wife Anna in Coleridge and they were married August 14, 1950. They would have celebrated their 70th anniversary this year. They have made their home in Mission for nearly 60 years. Duane's long career began with Ralston Purina in Omaha, Nebraska. The family moved to Kansas City in 1961. He worked for Jensen Salisbury, Veterinarian Biological, Abbott Laboratories, Ceva Laboratories and then Sanofi Pharmaceutical Company, retiring in 1997. He went through a lot of company buyouts and stayed in the veterinarian field. He also prepared taxes for 40+ years, working for H&R Block for 25 years and then branching off with his own company. Duane was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Lena (Seth) Anderson, Erma (Gerhart) Puppe, Irene (Louis) Kuhlman, Clarence (Helen) Vock; Dorothy (Merle) Anderson and Marlene (Howard) Anderson. Duane is survived by his wife, Anna; son Dennis Vock (Janis); daughter Diane Schmidt (Steve); and daughter Beth Vock. Grandchildren Errick Schmidt, Ryan Schmidt (fiancé Olivia Moyer) and Megan Hill (Rocky). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and Ruger in-laws. Duane was a member of the American Legion, Independent Order of Foresters, National Association of Tax Professionals and a long-time member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. He was active in the Men's Club. His favorite event was the Mouse Races. Anything to do with gambling he loved. He read his Coleridge Blade newspaper faithfully, loved to eat (especially sweets and chocolates), play Bingo and the poker machines. Harrah's Casino is going to miss their long-time patron. Duane is going to the BIG CASINO in the sky! Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Pius X Catholic Church (5500 Woodson Rd., Mission, KS 66202) or Great Plains SPCA (5424 Antioch Dr., Merriam, KS 66202). A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date.



