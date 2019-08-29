Kansas City Star Obituaries
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Dwayne Lawrence (Larry) Ripperger Dwayne Lawrence (Larry) Ripperger of Reeds Spring, MO passed away Sat., Aug.24, 2019 at the age of 64. He was born Jan.19, 1955 in Kansas City, MO to Dwayne M. Ripperger and Marjie L. (Conway) Ripperger. Larry graduated in 1973 from Rockhurst High School, K.C., MO and obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Business in 1978 from Washburn University, Topeka, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law and 2 grandsons, Sylas and Kempton Ripperger-Norman. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sharon T. (Horton) Ripperger and 5 children: Everian Williams (Kevin) of Leavenworth, KS; Jonathan Ripperger (Erin) of Leavenworth, KS; Chelsea Digman (Brandon) of Springfield, MO; Erin Ripperger of Topeka, KS; and Carrie Lynn Ripperger-Martin (Connor) of Ozark, MO. Also surviving are two sisters, Connie Lynn Borserine (Mark B.) of Prairie Village, KS and Marya Anne Baker (Earl) of New York, NY; 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 2 nieces and many friends and family whom he loved and cherished. Memorial services will be held Sat. Aug. 31, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3540 Seminole, Springfield, MO at 1:00 P.M. Visitation begins at Noon. A Memorial Mass is planned at a later date in Kansas City. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to in memory of Larry's father, Dwayne M. Ripperger.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 29, 2019
