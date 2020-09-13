1/2
Dwayne Vaughn Marsden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwayne Vaughn Marsden 1/17-1927 - 9/7/2020 Dwayne passed away peacefully at home in Green Valley, AZ, on September 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Marsden, sons Gary Marsden (Marsha) and Steve Marsden (Teresa), four adult grandchildren, and four young great grandchildren. He was born in Kansas City, KS on January 17, 1927 to Vaughn and Dorothy Marsden. He spent most of his childhood with his grandparents, Leroy and Maude Brown on a farm in Belton, MO. He was a veteran who served in the South Pacific during WW2. He then returned to Kansas City to start his family and his career. He owned Marsden Real Estate and Insurance for over 50 years, was a member of the Shawnee Planning Commission for several years, and was a member of the Green Valley Legion Post 131. He moved to Shawnee, KS in 1964 and enjoyed spending time on the farm, now Erfurt Park. Dwayne loved his horses and farm life, he enjoyed showing cutting horses as well as judging. He rode motorcycles and loved the Lake of the Ozarks and all that went with it. In 2015, he and his beloved wife Cheryl moved to Green Valley, AZ, where he lived out the remainder of his years, enjoying the warm weather and natural beauty it offered. He had an iron constitution, an ever softening heart, and an ornery spirit. He always said 'he loved life and would like one more go-around'. He will be be greatly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved