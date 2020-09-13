Dwayne Vaughn Marsden 1/17-1927 - 9/7/2020 Dwayne passed away peacefully at home in Green Valley, AZ, on September 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Marsden, sons Gary Marsden (Marsha) and Steve Marsden (Teresa), four adult grandchildren, and four young great grandchildren. He was born in Kansas City, KS on January 17, 1927 to Vaughn and Dorothy Marsden. He spent most of his childhood with his grandparents, Leroy and Maude Brown on a farm in Belton, MO. He was a veteran who served in the South Pacific during WW2. He then returned to Kansas City to start his family and his career. He owned Marsden Real Estate and Insurance for over 50 years, was a member of the Shawnee Planning Commission for several years, and was a member of the Green Valley Legion Post 131. He moved to Shawnee, KS in 1964 and enjoyed spending time on the farm, now Erfurt Park. Dwayne loved his horses and farm life, he enjoyed showing cutting horses as well as judging. He rode motorcycles and loved the Lake of the Ozarks and all that went with it. In 2015, he and his beloved wife Cheryl moved to Green Valley, AZ, where he lived out the remainder of his years, enjoying the warm weather and natural beauty it offered. He had an iron constitution, an ever softening heart, and an ornery spirit. He always said 'he loved life and would like one more go-around'. He will be be greatly missed.



