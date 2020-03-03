|
|
Dwight Dean Householter Dwight Dean Householter, 89, Overland Park, KS, died February 28, 2020 at Forest Creek Memory Care. He was born May 21, 1930 in Aurora, Kansas, grew up in Denver, CO, and spent most of his adult life in the Kansas City area. Dwight retired at age 79 and moved to Las Vegas, NV, only to return to the Kansas City area in 2016 to spend his final years. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, attended the University of Denver and the University of Nebraska, and was a Pi Kappa Alpha. Dwight spent five decades of his life in the Kansas City Real Estate business. He was an avid golfer, wine enthusiast, seasoned traveler and a skilled raconteur. He is survived by his four children, Pamela Greve, her husband Bruce, Overland Park, Ks, Susan Winters, Prairie Village, Ks, David B. Householter, his wife Karen, Manhattan Beach, Ca, Allison Haggerty, her husband Michael, Kansas City, Mo.; a sister Flo Beth White, Sonoma, CA; 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering at Indian Hills Country Club, Saturday, March 7th from 5:30 to 8:30 PM. Family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2020