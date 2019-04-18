Dwight William Miller Dwight Miller, 67, of Louisburg, Kansas passed away April 15th, 2019 at Olathe Health Hospice House. He was born on April 5th, 1952 in St. Clement, MO to Lawrence and Johanna Miller. During his childhood, the family eventually settled in Manhattan, KS. One of his greatest achievements of his childhood was becoming an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. He graduated from Luckey High School in 1970 and Kansas State University in 1974 with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Accountancy. During his time at Kansas State, he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He was a self-employed CPA for over 40 years and later became a part-time farmer. He loved working the farm, tending to his cows, taking the dogs for a ride in his truck and spending time in his garden. Dwight's biggest passion was coaching youth football. Throughout the years, he coached many teams in both the Shawnee Mission East and Louisburg School Districts. He was proudly inducted into the Johnson County Cheerleading and Football Club's Hall of Fame in 2002. In 2014, he married his longtime partner, Sally. Dwight was preceded in death by both of his parents, Lawrence and Johanna as well as his brother Mark. He is survived by his wife Sally Miller; sons: Derrick Miller, Allen Miller, Matt Miller (Allison), Mitchell Miller and Andrew Miller; grandson Max Miller; brother Greg Miller (Cheryl), sister Lynn Sheely (Tom), brother John Miller (Minda) and sister Lou Ann Patterson (Dave); sister-in-law, Sherry Miller. He was the uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at the McGilley State Line Chapel in Kansas City, MO on Saturday, April 20th with visitation at 11:00 AM and services to follow at 12:00 PM. His ashes will be interred in the Louisburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas City Football and Cheerleading, formerly JCCFC, Scholarship Program and may be mailed to 15030 W. 106th St, Lenexa, KS 66215 or through the website at https://www.kcfootballcheer.org/fccjc.



