|
|
E. Burke Jeselnik E. Burke Jeselnik, 75, Kansas City, passed away February 13, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, MO.Funeral services are 11:00 AM Friday, February 15th, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel; burial in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron, MO. (Arr's: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiocom
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 14, 2019