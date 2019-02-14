Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Resources
More Obituaries for E. Jeselnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Burke Jeselnik

Obituary Condolences Flowers

E. Burke Jeselnik Obituary
E. Burke Jeselnik E. Burke Jeselnik, 75, Kansas City, passed away February 13, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, MO.Funeral services are 11:00 AM Friday, February 15th, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel; burial in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron, MO. (Arr's: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiocom
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.