Earl Anthony Falls 60, passed away July 8, 2020. Funeral: July 17, 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church 1907 N. Peach St, Higginsville, MO 64037. Visitation: 2-3 p.m. Private Disposition. Arr: Golden Gate Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.



