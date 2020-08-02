Earl E. Jenkins Earl E. Jenkins, 75, of Overland Park, KS, died July 29, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1945 in Seneca, KS the son of Glenn and Dorothy (Coulter) Jenkins. Earl grew up in Centralia, KS. Earl was in the United States Navy as a Seabee and served in Vietnam. Following his service in the Navy, he worked as an engineer for Black & Veatch for over 30 years. Earl was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Susan; two sons, Lance (Heather) Jenkins and Bryan (April) Jenkins; two sisters, Marietta (Jerry) Watkins and Peggy Jenkins; and three grandchildren, Nick, Eva and Dylan. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Centralia Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the United States Navy and American Legion Post #216. Memorial contributions can be sent to Vitas Hospice, 8527 Bluejacket Drive, Lenexa, KS 66214. Popkess Memorial Chapel in Seneca is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.popkessmortuaries.com