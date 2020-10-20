1/
Earl E. Pittman
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl E. Pittman
December 15, 1934 - October 16, 2020
Gladstone, Missouri - Earl Pittman, 85, of Gladstone, MO passed away peacefully Oct 16. He was born Dec 15, 1934 in Marshall, MO to Herbert and Margaret Pittman. He served 20 years in the U.S.A.F. He worked for TWA in aircraft maintenance for 28 years before retiring. Earl was committed to his faith and serving the Lord. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five years, Mary Jo; children, Matt (Laura) Pittman, Julie (Christopher) Wise, Dan (Susan) Pittman, and Annette Frederick; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. The Mass of Christian Burial for Earl will be held Wed, Oct 21 at 11AM, with Visitation 10AM, at St. Andrews Catholic Church 6415 NE Antioch Road, Gladstone, MO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
8164537700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved