Earl E. PittmanDecember 15, 1934 - October 16, 2020Gladstone, Missouri - Earl Pittman, 85, of Gladstone, MO passed away peacefully Oct 16. He was born Dec 15, 1934 in Marshall, MO to Herbert and Margaret Pittman. He served 20 years in the U.S.A.F. He worked for TWA in aircraft maintenance for 28 years before retiring. Earl was committed to his faith and serving the Lord. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five years, Mary Jo; children, Matt (Laura) Pittman, Julie (Christopher) Wise, Dan (Susan) Pittman, and Annette Frederick; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. The Mass of Christian Burial for Earl will be held Wed, Oct 21 at 11AM, with Visitation 10AM, at St. Andrews Catholic Church 6415 NE Antioch Road, Gladstone, MO.