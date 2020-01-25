|
|
Earl Eugene Maxwell Earl Eugene Maxwell, 78, of Ottawa, KS, died Sunday January 19, 2020. He was born in Dennison, Ohio on July 10, 1941 to the late Roberta Olive Conway and Earl Jones Maxwell. He was preceded in death by his stepfather Henry Conway. He is survived by his wife Lois Muriel Maxwell, which he married on June 11, 1960. He was an elder for the Ottawa congregation of the Jehovah's Witnesses. He is survived by two children: David Eugene Maxwell of Spring Hill, KS and Kathern Louise Rayfield of Springfield, MO. He is also survived by three grandchildren: April Huggins, Zach Maxwell and Dustin Maxwell and six great grandchildren. He is preceeded in death by 5 siblings and survived by 6 siblings.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 25, 2020