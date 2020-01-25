Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Center of Kansas City
4926 Johnson Drive
Roeland Park, KS 66205
913-384-5566
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Maxwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Eugene Maxwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Eugene Maxwell Obituary
Earl Eugene Maxwell Earl Eugene Maxwell, 78, of Ottawa, KS, died Sunday January 19, 2020. He was born in Dennison, Ohio on July 10, 1941 to the late Roberta Olive Conway and Earl Jones Maxwell. He was preceded in death by his stepfather Henry Conway. He is survived by his wife Lois Muriel Maxwell, which he married on June 11, 1960. He was an elder for the Ottawa congregation of the Jehovah's Witnesses. He is survived by two children: David Eugene Maxwell of Spring Hill, KS and Kathern Louise Rayfield of Springfield, MO. He is also survived by three grandchildren: April Huggins, Zach Maxwell and Dustin Maxwell and six great grandchildren. He is preceeded in death by 5 siblings and survived by 6 siblings.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -