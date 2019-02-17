Kansas City Star Obituaries
Services
Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home
1616 Poyntz Avenue
Manhattan, KS 66502
(785) 539-7481
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
2900 Kimball Avenue
Manhattan, KS
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
2900 Kimball Avenue
Manhattan, KS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
2900 Kimball Avenue
Manhattan, KS
View Map
Earl Gritton
Earl Gritton Earl V. Gritton, age 90, of Manhattan, died February 13, 2019, at Meadowlark Hills Bramlage House.He was born September 25, 1928, in Kansas City, Kansas. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 19th, at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2900 Kimball Avenue, Manhattan, KS. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan, KS. The Family friends from 5:30 until 7:00 P.M. Monday, February 18th, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. A Christian Wake service will be held at 7:00 P.M. following the visitation. Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools Foundation for the football program. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 17, 2019
