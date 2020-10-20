Earl J. GilmoreOctober 17, 2020Raytown, Missouri - Earl J. Gilmore, 96, of Raytown, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Overland Park.Earl was born March 15th, 1924, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Earl John Gilmore and Lura Jane Singers Gilmore in Kansas City, Missouri.Tragically, his father Earl died before he was born, so he did not have him in his life. He was united in marriage to Beverly Ann Leslie on May 28th, 1946 at Washington Avenue Church in Kansas.He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, one sister, Lucille Ruth Hartman, and three brothers; Robert Earl Gilmore, James Wesley Gilmore and William John Gilmore.Earl was very proud to have served in the Army-Air Force in World War II as an aviation mechanic in the European Theater. He spent his career working for the U.S. Postal Service. He retired early and enjoyed attending baseball games, working on his house and lawn, and traveling with his wife, Beverly. Earl and Beverly also spent many hours cooking and serving lunch to the homeless every Monday for many years at Trinity Methodist Church, of which they were faithful members. This lunch is formally named the Gilmore Lunch. He was very proud of living independently in his own home until two weeks before his death. Although Earl and Beverly did not have children of their own, they are survived by several nieces and nephews who loved them very much. They were an important part of both of their families, as well as their church family, and will be remembered fondly with love.Services will be held at Mt. Moriah, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, October 21st at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.Social distancing and all other precautions will be observed.Memorial contributions may be sent to: Trinity Methodist Church, 620 East Armour Blvd. Kansas City, MO 64133.