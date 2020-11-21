1/1
Earl Knauss
1933 - 2020
Earl Knauss
July 27, 1933 - November 13, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Unfortunately, my wonderful husband Earl Knauss passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020. He leaves behind his wife Karen; daughters Michelle, her husband John Sonderegger, and Sharon Knauss; grandchildren Stephanie, her husband Mike, Ryan, Anneka and Alex; great grandson Wyatt; niece Laura her husband David; grandnieces Jordyn, Mikayla and Abby. Earl had a long successful career with Farmland Industries serving as their Treasurer/CFO. As anyone who knows him is aware, he was a KU Graduate and enjoyed the games – immensely! His favorite hobby was golf so if you hear a "Fore" from the east or a "Rock Chalk" from the west, you'll know Earl is still enjoying himself! Due to the pandemic, there will be a small family graveside service soon after Thanksgiving. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Earl's favorite charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or if you prefer, the KU Athletic Fund.


November 20, 2020
Karen,
Remembering the good times we had with you and Earl in the desert and experiencing wonderful memories. Earl was one of a kind and will be missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts are with you.
Cecil & Linda Gilmore
Friend
November 20, 2020
Karen,
We send our condolences to you. What a great man with a twinkle in his eye who loved you to the max! Rock chalk, Earl!
Merl Daniel and Joyce Robey
Coworker
