Earl Knauss
July 27, 1933 - November 13, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Unfortunately, my wonderful husband Earl Knauss passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020. He leaves behind his wife Karen; daughters Michelle, her husband John Sonderegger, and Sharon Knauss; grandchildren Stephanie, her husband Mike, Ryan, Anneka and Alex; great grandson Wyatt; niece Laura her husband David; grandnieces Jordyn, Mikayla and Abby. Earl had a long successful career with Farmland Industries serving as their Treasurer/CFO. As anyone who knows him is aware, he was a KU Graduate and enjoyed the games – immensely! His favorite hobby was golf so if you hear a "Fore" from the east or a "Rock Chalk" from the west, you'll know Earl is still enjoying himself! Due to the pandemic, there will be a small family graveside service soon after Thanksgiving. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Earl's favorite charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or if you prefer, the KU Athletic Fund.