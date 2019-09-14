Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Hoehn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl M. Hoehn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl M. Hoehn Obituary
Earl M. Hoehn Earl M. Hoehn, 101, Lenexa, KS, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at his home. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass following at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92nd St. Lenexa, KS. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Church. Earl was born May 22, 1918, on the Hoehn Farm at 87th St. in Lenexa and he died peacefully in his sleep at the same farm. Earl lived life to it's fullest on his farm and had a great love for tractors and his cattle. Now we know that he is in a better place. Earl was preceded in death by his father and mother, Michael and Bertha Hoehn, sisters, Mary Baska and Rose Halbert, and brother, Paul Hoehn. He is survived by two nephews, Mark Baska and Keith Baska and five nieces, Karen Sloan, Patty Gamble, Diane Halbert, Linda Baska and Nancy Baska. Earl's favorite saying was, "If you don't have anything good to say about someone, just don't say anything at all." (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now