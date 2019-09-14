|
Earl M. Hoehn Earl M. Hoehn, 101, Lenexa, KS, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at his home. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass following at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92nd St. Lenexa, KS. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Church. Earl was born May 22, 1918, on the Hoehn Farm at 87th St. in Lenexa and he died peacefully in his sleep at the same farm. Earl lived life to it's fullest on his farm and had a great love for tractors and his cattle. Now we know that he is in a better place. Earl was preceded in death by his father and mother, Michael and Bertha Hoehn, sisters, Mary Baska and Rose Halbert, and brother, Paul Hoehn. He is survived by two nephews, Mark Baska and Keith Baska and five nieces, Karen Sloan, Patty Gamble, Diane Halbert, Linda Baska and Nancy Baska. Earl's favorite saying was, "If you don't have anything good to say about someone, just don't say anything at all." (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 14, 2019