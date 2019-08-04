|
|
Earl Nelson Boutell III As he predicted 10 years ago, author Earl Boutell passed away due to agent orange exposure in Vietnam. Earl reached his peace on June 10, 2019, at home with beloved wife Freida and two of his best Navy friends Popeye Mathis and Benny Harper, saluting his final departure. Born in early spring 1948 the first child of Earline and Earl N. Boutell, Jr. of Prairie Village, "Early Bird" was precocious, walking at eight months and always the first one up. Blessed with intelligence, his elementary school IQ was the highest they ever recorded. But Earl became easily bored and his poor eyesight held him back until getting glasses. A talented cartoonist, Earl competed for the Leawood Country Club swim team with brother Lee and sister Jeane. In high school he loved muscle cars and drag racing, often rebuilding his high performance Chevy 409 engine with dad and friends. Earl graduated Shawnee Mission East in1966. When Uncle Sam knocked Earl hoped to avoid Vietnam and opted for "three hots and a cot" in the Navy. He showed leadership, being voted "Honor Man" for the base drill company and honor guard. The Navy trained him as Engineman. Commissioned to a new ammunition and supply ship the USS Seattle, Earl assured she operated properly on her maiden voyage from Bremerton, WA through the Panama Canal to Norfolk, VA. Then life took a turn. For his great knowledge and adaptive skill, the Navy issued orders to "Embassy/Advisor Duty" in Vietnamtraining South Vietnamese sailors to operate combat riverboats. After months of technical training in weapons, navigation, tactics, first aid and language, he endured special forces survival training where he lived the horrors of capture, imprisonment and near starvation. His assignmentto survive, resist and escape. Living though captivity including water boarding, Earl vowed that if facing capture, to save one bullet for himself. He was assigned to River Assault and Interdiction Division 73 in Dong Tam, Vietnam, nicknamed "Mortar city", enduring heavy combat and agent orange exposure for a year. After sustaining injury Earl was honorably discharged and returned to life in Kansas with wife Linda and daughter Jennifer. After divorce Earl found his life again at AA and with Vietnam Veterans Chapter 317 in Kansas City, who all vowed that never again will a generation of American veterans receive the disrespect, neglect and abuse they got on returning home. Earl, Best Man Tommy Ponds and best friend Popeye Mathis were always seen together as "the three amigos". They were "the ice cream guys" at the VA and for years brought ice cream, humor and emotional support to ailing veterans of all generations. Diagnosed with several types of cancer, Earl fought valiantly for two and a half years, defying the odds as VA "Miracle Man", choosing to live each day with grace, wit, and compassion with his loving wife Alfreda "Freida"Boutell (Cartwright) of Raytown. His humor, positivity, and acceptance for every person regardless of economic status, looks or where you are from, will truly be missed. Earl co-authored Vietnam memoir (Only By the Hand of God) with Duke Petmecky of Austin, Texas. Earl published his own Vietnam story (My Journey to Bob Dole) in 2016, about how it all began and ended with Senator Dole. He is survived by wife Freida Boutell, brother Lee Boutell of Eugene, Oregon, sister Jeane Slusher of Kansas City, and daughter Jennifer Wyman of Larned, Kansas. The celebration of life will be held at Southside Kansas City Optimist Club at 11154 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019