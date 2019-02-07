Services Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Milburn Country Club Resources More Obituaries for Earl Fell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Earl R. Fell

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Earl R. Fell Earl R. Fell of Roeland Park, Kansas, died peacefully on January 29, 2019 at Saint Luke's Hospice House following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. His loving wife and soulmate of 38 years by his side. Earl was born on September 23, 1936, in Evanston, Illinois to Fred R. and Ida Fell. He graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1954. He then attended the University of Illinois at Chicago. His passion for helping people led him to his lifelong career in human resources with the banking industry. Earl continued to pursue his career in Evanston, IL where his two children were born by his first wife Celia Bay. He then moved to Lincoln, NE in 1962 and served as the personnel director for First National Bank of Lincoln. In 1977, Earl accepted a position as personnel director with the bank holding company Chartercorp of Kansas City. Earl served as Senior Vice President with Chartercorp and with Boatmens Bancshares after the companies merged. He then retired from the banking industry and formed Earl R. Fell Associates, a personnel consulting firm. Earl enjoyed the success of his career but he cherished being a husband, father, step-father, grandfather, and father-in-law. In 1980, he married Linda Smith Isleib, settling in Roeland Park, Kansas, where he helped raise his step-son. He was very active in all three of his children's lives, cheering them on in numerous sporting events and supporting them in school activities. He would go out of his way to travel to out-of-town games, wrestling meets, and horse shows and many times, he was the only out-of-town parent for these events. He loved the annual spring break trip to Acapulco where he and his step-son would always play golf, carefully avoiding the hazards left behind by roaming toros. He was a member of the National Human Resources Association, the American Management Association, the Kansas City Club, Milburn Country Club, and the Shawnee Indian Mission Patriots. Earl loved good food, particularly Italian food. Having lived a good part of his life in the Kansas City area, he enjoyed grilling and loved entertaining his family with his delicious BBQ baby-back ribs. He left a positive imprint on the lives of his loved ones with his wry sense of humor and twinkle in his eye. A recent example was when his grandson was interviewing him for a school assignment and asked his grandpa what day of the week he was born. Earl replied "I don't recallI was pretty young at the time!" Earl is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Linda Blue Fell; son Steven (Melanie) Fell of Tulsa, OK; daughter Jennifer Davis (Michael DiLillo) of Buena Vista, CO; step-son James (Jen) Isleib of Leawood, KS; grandchildren Jenna Fell, Sarah Fell, and Matteo DiLillo; brother-in-law Glenn (Wendy) Smith of Leawood, KS; sister-in-law Cheryl Smith of Scottsdale, AZ; step-niece Shannon Smith Sams (Brian) of Phoenix, AZ; and nephews David Fell and Christopher Fell, both of Chicago, IL. In addition to his parents, Earl is predeceased by siblings, Herman Fell and David Fell, first wife Celia Bay, and step-niece, Kristi Smith. The family wishes to thank the entire Saint Luke's Hospice staff for their loving care and support. A celebration of life will be held on February 22nd from 4-6PM at Milburn Country Club, where he was a member for many years. Memorial donations may be made to one of the following: Parkinson Research Foundation, , or Saint Luke's Hospice House (3516 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO 64111)

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries