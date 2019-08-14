Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Unity Temple on the Plaza,
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Pence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl R. Pence


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl R. Pence Obituary
Earl R. Pence Earl R. Pence, who was frequently called "Tuggi" by his friends and family, died on Tuesday, August 6, at Kingswood Manor in Kansas City, Missouri. Earl was 82 years old. Earl was born in Kansas City and he is the son of Goldie Gilliland and Earl Pence, Sr. He attended McCoy elementary school and graduated from East High School. After graduation he attended the Kansas City Art Institute. Earl worked for Modern Jeweler Magazine for many years where he managed lay-out design. After Modern Jeweler was sold he worked in publishing at various companies. After his retirement he worked at the former Superlatives Shop on the Plaza. Known for his quick wit and humorous banter, Earl had many life-long friends. He was an active and supportive member of Alcoholics Anonymous. Earl is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Margaret L. Pence. He is survived by his sisters Frances (Penny) Deets and Earlene Pyle. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at the Unity Temple on the Plaza, 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, August 17th.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now