Earl R. Pence Earl R. Pence, who was frequently called "Tuggi" by his friends and family, died on Tuesday, August 6, at Kingswood Manor in Kansas City, Missouri. Earl was 82 years old. Earl was born in Kansas City and he is the son of Goldie Gilliland and Earl Pence, Sr. He attended McCoy elementary school and graduated from East High School. After graduation he attended the Kansas City Art Institute. Earl worked for Modern Jeweler Magazine for many years where he managed lay-out design. After Modern Jeweler was sold he worked in publishing at various companies. After his retirement he worked at the former Superlatives Shop on the Plaza. Known for his quick wit and humorous banter, Earl had many life-long friends. He was an active and supportive member of Alcoholics Anonymous. Earl is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Margaret L. Pence. He is survived by his sisters Frances (Penny) Deets and Earlene Pyle. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at the Unity Temple on the Plaza, 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, August 17th.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2019