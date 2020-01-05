Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hawthorne Funeral Home
1825 E. COLLEGE WAY
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl R. Simpson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl R Simpson Earl R Simpson, 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Mount Vernon, Washington on December 13, 2019. He was born on June 2, 1940 to Clarence and Lucille Sheehy Simpson in Fort Scott Kansas. In 1954 Roger graduated from Hume High School in Missouri. Soon after graduation, he joined the United States Navy and was stationed at Midway Island and later Whidbey Island Naval Air Station. Roger married Judith Ann Cantrell in Conway, Washington on March 3, 1962. Together they had three children. Roger was a meat cutter by trade for 16 years and worked as an operator for Shell Refinery for 24 years. Some of Rogers hobbies included fishing, hunting, camping, pigeon racing, watching Nascar and his favorite, socializing with people all over the world on his CB radio. He also enjoyed family gatherings and genealogy. His favorite saying was "we'll see you when we see you". Roger was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Lucille Simpson, sibling; Clarence Edwin Simpson. He is survived by his son, Kevin and two daughters; Keli Wood and Jill Pullig, grandchildren; Krista Botlinger, Tyler Simpson, Erika Morgan, Jeremy Canniff, great grandchildren; Gavin Canniff, and Lucy Morgan. There will be a funeral mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Mount Vernon, WA on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12:15pm. A memorial service will be held at Hawthorne Funeral Home in Mount Vernon on January 13, 2020 at 2:00pm with reception to follow in the Hawthorne reception room.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -