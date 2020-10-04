Earl Samuelson

October 19, 1927 - September 22, 2020

Overland Park, Kansas - Earl H Samuelson, 92, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on September 22, 2020. He was born on October 19, 1927 to Henry and Lydia Samuelson in Stromsburg, NE. He was the youngest of five children. He grew up on the farm and attended Midland University in Fremont, NE. He served in the US Army in Japan during World War II. Following his military service, he earned a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Nebraska where he was a member of Beta Sigma Psi. Het met the love of his life, Ruby, at a popular dance hall and memorized her phone number to call the next day.

After their marriage in 1951, they moved to Dallas where he worked for Standard Oil. He later worked for the Federal Aviation Administration where he retired from the Standards and Safety Branch, Airports Division. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. He was a member of the American Legion.

Earl enjoyed family vacations to almost every state in the country, ballroom dancing, polka music, Branson, Cornhusker football, fishing, crossword puzzles, being with friends, and most of all spending time with his family and grandchildren. He could fix or build almost anything, including dollhouses, play furniture, electronic equipment, custom boat seats and fishing jigs.

Earl was very patient, thoughtful and generous. His kindness and gentle spirit touched all who knew him. He adored his family, especially his granddaughters. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his wife Ruby, daughter Laurie Johnson (Rick), granddaughters Melinda and Melissa Johnson, and many nieces and nephews. He will be interred in a private family service at Johnson Country Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in his name to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7851 W 119th Street, Overland Park, KS 66213.

I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new,

I thought about you yesterday and days before that too.

I think of you in silence, I often speak your name,

All I have are memories and your picture in a frame.

Your memory is my keepsake, with which I'll never part.

God has you in His keeping, I have you in my heart.

-Anonymous





