Earl Wilson Prescott Earl Wilson Prescott passed away on Monday, July 8th at his home in Opelika, AL. He was born in his home state April 7,1932. Earl grew up in Alabama but eventually moved to the Kansas City area before getting settled in Lee's Summit, MO. He worked for many years at Chevrolet dealerships before eventually retiring from Hicks Brothers and moving back to Alabama. His beloved wife Marge proceeded him in death but he was left with 5 children, 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Private services will be held.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 12, 2019