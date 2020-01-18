|
|
Earlene Bopp H. Earlene (Byars) Bopp, 94, of Leawood, KS passed away peacefully Jan. 15, 2020. "Earl the Pearl" was born March 21, 1925 in Shelbina, MO to Leonard and Elva Byars. She earned her diploma from Chillicothe Business College and worked as a bookkeeper. Her death is preceded by her husband of 48 years, Eddie Bopp. Earlene is survived by her daughter, Jacquie (Bopp) Thomas, son-in-law, Steve Thomas, grandchildren, Alex (Harkness) Elrod and Collin Harkness, and great-grandchildren, Dany and Cain Elrod. Visitation is 2pm Monday, Jan. 20 at Mt. Moriah Newcomer & Freeman, 10507 Holmes Rd, KCMO followed by a short service. In lieu of flowers, send donations to www.kcpetsforlife.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 18, 2020