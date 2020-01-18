Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Service
Following Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earlene Bopp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earlene Bopp


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earlene Bopp Obituary
Earlene Bopp H. Earlene (Byars) Bopp, 94, of Leawood, KS passed away peacefully Jan. 15, 2020. "Earl the Pearl" was born March 21, 1925 in Shelbina, MO to Leonard and Elva Byars. She earned her diploma from Chillicothe Business College and worked as a bookkeeper. Her death is preceded by her husband of 48 years, Eddie Bopp. Earlene is survived by her daughter, Jacquie (Bopp) Thomas, son-in-law, Steve Thomas, grandchildren, Alex (Harkness) Elrod and Collin Harkness, and great-grandchildren, Dany and Cain Elrod. Visitation is 2pm Monday, Jan. 20 at Mt. Moriah Newcomer & Freeman, 10507 Holmes Rd, KCMO followed by a short service. In lieu of flowers, send donations to www.kcpetsforlife.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -