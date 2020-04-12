|
Earlene Griffin Hall Earlene Griffin Hall was born September 17, 1928, in Idabel, Oklahoma, to Zerah Griffin and Artie B. Henderson. She was the youngest of three children and attended school in Nowata, Oklahoma, and Kansas City, Kansas. Her husband of 33 years Wardell Hall preceded her in death. Earlene was a member of the Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church 61 years. She leaves to cherish her memory, loving children, Doris Wilson, David (Arlene) Hall, Teresa Hall, and Kenneth Hall; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and lots of relatives and friends. Earlene Hall, 91 of Kansas City, Kansas passed away April 07, 2020 at her residence. A private service for the family will be held at the church. A memorial service for the public will be communicated at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020