Earlene Hovey Gough Earlene Hovey Gough was born in Kansas City, Missouri to C. Earl Hovey and Margaret Lodge Hovey. She grew up in Kansas City, attending Border Star Elementary School and Southwest High School. She attended Bradford College in Boston, MA and later Kansas University where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. After college, Earlene married John Herbert (Jack) Gough III on November 17, 1956. They had two sons, John Herbert Gough IV and Derek Hovey Gough. After Jack graduated from William and Mary, they lived in several locations in Virginia in connection with his work for Southern Bell. In 1965 he joined North Carolina National Bank and the family moved to Charlotte, NC. Jack passed away in January of 2009 at the age of 74. Earlene passed away on March 4, 2019 at the age of 84 at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, NC as a result of injuries from a fall. Earlene is survived by her brother, Robert D. Hovey of Mission Hills, KS, her two sons and one grandson, Robert Dean Gough. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 10 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in Charlotte, NC at Sardis Swim and Racquet Club, 7400 Thermal Road. For additional details, please visit the web site https://www.carolinafuneral.com/notices/Earlene-Gough. A celebration of Life will also be held in Kansas City for family and friends at Indian Hills Country Club on March 30, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

