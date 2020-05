Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Eathean's life story with friends and family

Share Eathean's life story with friends and family

Eathean Fritz Eathean Fritz ,72, of KC,MO passed on Tue, May 12, 2020 . Memorial was held on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Golden Gate Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC . Arrs Golden Gate Funeral & Cremation Svcs



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store