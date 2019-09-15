|
Dr. Ed Beasley Jr. Dr. Ed Beasley, Jr., 87, died 9/6/19 in Surprise, AZ. He taught at Sumner High, KCK 12 years and at Penn Valley for 25 years. He was past president of the Assoc. for the Study of African-American Life & History, VP of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and founder of the Black Motivation Training Center. From 1968-74 he wrote/narrated the TV/radio series "Black History" which aired on 65+ stations. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Sept. 21, Stranger's Rest, KCK, followed by 11 a.m. service. Arrangements: Thatcher's.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019