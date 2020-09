Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Eddie's life story with friends and family

Share Eddie's life story with friends and family

Eddie B Avery Jr. Mr. Eddie B Avery Jr , 85, passed on Aug 29, 2020. Graveside services at 1230 pm at Leavenworth National Cemetery on Mon, Sept 14, 2020. Services entrusted to Lawrence A Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store